Shoot pilots with this 3D print of the Wingman from Titanfall 2

Of all the badass ways to kill other people in Titanfall 2, none are as cool as the futurist revolver known as the Wingman (clever name, right?).

This 3D print of the gun was created by maker Jurica Pranjic and is available to download for free from MyMiniFactory.

Once you’ve printed the individual parts check out the assembly instructions on Pranjic’s website. It’s a simple process of gluing all the parts together, but it needs to be done in a certain order.

We’re still really enjoying Titanfall 2 and log in at least once a day during the “Happy Hour” period where you’re awarded extra XP. Speaking of, there is a double XP weekend happening from today. While we’re always happy with community events like this, we now have to choose between using giant mechs to punch people in the face and spending time with family.

Advert

More 3D printable designs: