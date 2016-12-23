The Steam Winter Sale is on now and features crazy discounts

The Steam Winter Sale started last night and as is tradition at this time of year, you’ll need an ironclad will to look away from some of the specials.

The sale will run until 2nd January 2017 and if you’ve been thinking of getting yourself a few games to enjoy during the December break now is the time, seriously, the specials are mad.

For instance you can pick up Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for R164.67, a 67% discount on the normal price. The recently released Dishonored 2 has even been given a 33% discount and you can get it for R535.33.

We’ve had a look for some of the better specials for some really great games to whet your taste buds.

Title Original Price Discount Price DOOM R799.00 R263.67 Grand Theft Auto V R799.00 R399.50 Dishonored 2 R799.00 R535.33 The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt GOTY Edition R499.00 R299.40 Watch Dogs 2 R799.00 R535.33 Counter Strike: Global Offensive R159.00 R106.53 Tom Clancy’s The Division R599.00 R299.50 Project Cars R480.00 R158.40 Sid Meier’s Civilization V The Complete Edition R1 624.00 R134.02 Terraria R109.00 R65.40 The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth + Afterbirth R279.00 R151.50

Trading cards

Once again you can earn trading cards which you can craft into a Steam Award badge. Cards can be earned by making a purchase, voting in the Steam Awards (vote everyday and receive a trading card), browsing through your Discovery Queue (you can earn two a day just by doing this) and of course you can also purchase cards through the Marketplace.

On that, if you aren’t fussed with badges, put your trading cards up for sale on the market and earn yourself a few extra bucks toward that game you want.

If you aren’t sure what you should be spending your hard earned money on then take a gander at our extensive gaming holiday gift guide.