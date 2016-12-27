The transformable mech from Macross & Robotech is now a 3D print

The first thing people think about when they think of either Robotech or Macross is the Veritech. An undeniably cool mech that could transform between a humanoid form, a fighter jet and and an awkward, teenage-years in between of the two.

Maker Jurica Pranjic tackled the immense task of turning this fictional vehicle into a 3D print. He’s the right man for the job, however, as he’s turned the Mazinger Z super robot as well as Voltron into 3D prints. And yes, if you have to ask, Voltron is comprised of five lions which need to be combined.

Pranjic’s newest creation is the Skull Leader Veritech that isn’t for the feint of heart. Looking at the instructions on his site and there are many parts you’ll need to sand and then glue together. It’s not coming off of the print bed complete, but it should feel familiar to any miniature hobbyists or gunpla enthusiasts.

If that sounds like a good time to you, the files are available to download for free from MyMiniFactory.

