These 3D prints from Adventure Time did require some maths

When we featured the fantastic Steven Universe 3D prints created by the talented people at 3D Central, we noticed that they had a lot of designs from another popular cartoon: Adventure Time.

Looking through their profile on Thingiverse, we came across eight different, free designs that the team had put on the platform for anyone to have at. It’s a fun mix of weapons, apparel and one little BMO with removable limbs.

Check out the gallery of what they’ve made below with links to each at the bottom of the article.

Adventure Time 3D prints by 3D Central