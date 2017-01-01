Every South African public school’s matric results, mapped

We’re entering in to the most important time of the year for youngsters all over the country: matric result season. In just a few days time, thousands of high school leavers will find out whether or not they have the matric results they need to secure the next stage in life that they want, or they’ll be forced – for better or worse – to re-evaluate their options.

I predict that there will be the usual headlines of doom, accusations that matrics are too easy, recriminations and not enough celebration of the school leavers who have done really well. Because there always is. This year the arguments will be particularly heated: #FeesMustFall has made the decision to go on to tertiary education harder for many families, and in Gauteng we’ll be looking to see if the ongoing experiment to improve results via digital means is bearing any fruit.

In anticipation, we’ve put together the interactive map above which shows almost every public school in the country and its matric results for the last three years (2013-2015). The data has been taken from official reports released by the Department of Education over the last 12 months and – we admit – may contain errors. Of 6 773 schools we could find details for, we could find no address information for 367, and several others are a “best guess”. If you find any mistakes in the details, or can help us locate those schools without addresses, please let us know.

In the meantime, mapping schools like this is an immediately productive exercise. What you can see immediately is that South Africa doesn’t necessarily have an education crisis – but certain regions definitely do. Schools marked in green are those which achieved higher than 50% passrates in 2015 (darker shades = better results). Schools in red achieved less (darker shades = worse results).

There is, of course, one huge caveat: the matric passrate is massively skewed by a very high dropout rate. Almost half of South African students drop out of school before its time to take their matric exam – unfortanately I was unable to find information about which regions have the highest dropout rates. If it’s Gauteng, for example, then it undermines the relative success of that province shown in the map. If it’s KZN, then it makes the huge swathes of red consideraably worse. According to this story, it’s the Free State and North West which have the highest drop out rates.

Right now the map only contains information up to the 2015 matric results. We’ll be adding this year’s as soon as we can.