A working prop of Lúcio’s Sonic Amplifier from Overwatch

Maker John Park and electronics retailer Adafruit have created something special: Lúcio’s Sonic Amplifier from Overwatch that works just like it does in the game (surely not, ed).

The prop gun’s main body is 3D printed and it’s packed with LEDs and speakers which imitate the sights and sounds of the gun in the game. Pull the trigger and the lights will brighten while speakers inside play the firing sound. Holding it towards the sky will initiate reloading, and pointing it towards the ground will set off Lúcio’s ultimate attack. All these actions are accompanied by the lighting and sound effects, as well as the music present in the game.

You can, of course, switch between healing and providing a speed boost, thanks to a toggle switch. Check it out in the first few minutes of this video, which ends with some minor tips on creating similarly complex projects.

While not something you can buy, Adafruit has provided a guide (split up into part one and part two) to help you make one on your own. They’re also promising a full write-up of the overall build soon.

If all of this is not what you’re looking for, and you’d instead prefer a more simple prop, we also recently found a static 3D print of the Sonic Amplifier too. This solid design has no room for electronics in the body, so it’s the easier choice. It has also been added to our ever expanding list of 3D prints from Overwatch.