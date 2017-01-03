MATRIC2016: Where to watch the live announcement & access results online on release day

The 2016 Matric Results season is in full swing with just two days before the National Senior Certificate (or public school) results are fully released to the public.

There are a number of activities lined up for the next few days, including the big day on Thursday, when pupils will know whether or not they made it.

Live announcement by Minister of Education

Tomorrow, Minister of Education, Angie Motshekga, will announce the 2016 overall matric pass rate across the country, as well as highlight the pass rate from each province.

The 2015 pass rate was 70.7%, down 5.1% from 75.8% in 2014.

Preceding this announcement will be a breakfast ceremony hosted to recognise the country’s top performing pupils.

The pass rate announcement will be broadcast live and you can catch it on either of the following channels:

SABC: SABC 1, Channel 404 on DStv, SABC News Online livestream on YouTube.

eNCA: eTV, Channel 403 on DStv, eNCA livestream on YouTube.

Accessing results on release day

Pupils will be able to access their results from the exam centre/school where they wrote results on Thursday, 5th January.

Results for all provinces except the Western Cape will also be released online and via SMS as from 6am on Thursday. Western Cape results will only be published online on Friday, 6th January.

You can use any of the below sites to look results up. You’ll need to have enter your exam or ID number in order to access them.

Department of Basic Education

EWN

eNCA

News24

Only your results will be shown and if you want your parents relatives and friends to access them, you need to give them your exam or ID number.

Results can be accessed via SMS via USSD. SMS your ID and exam number to 35658 or dial *120*35658#

Regional and national newspapers will still publish the results in special supplements as usual.

