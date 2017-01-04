MATRIC2016: Matrics battling with anxiety can get help from counselling hotline

The Department of Social Development has opened up its annual matrics counselling hotline to offer help to pupils and parents.

Receiving matric results is one of the most nerve-wracking moments in any person’s life and can often lead to stress, anxiety and even short term depression.

The hotline is part of the department’s Gender Based Command Centre which is normally open to victims of gender-based violence throughout the year.

Pupils experiencing anxiety over the pending release of the results tomorrow, as well as those who will discover that they have failed or did not achieve the marks they would have liked to, can speak to a trained official who will advise them on how best to cope with the situation.

Parents and guardians who are equally as stressed, can also make use of it.

Social development spokesperson, Lumka Oliphant, especially urged those with thoughts of harming themselves to take advantage of the service and not give up hope as matric failure is not the end of the road.

The hotline number to call for the centre is 0800 428 428 (toll-free from a landline) and you can request a social worker to call you on your mobile by dialing *120*7867#, free of charge.