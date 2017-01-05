The 18 schools where 0% matrics passed in 2016

Of over 170 pupils who wrote matric in 2016 at a Limpopo school, not one passed.

According to data from the Department of Basic Education, there are 18 schools which had matrics who wrote the 2016 NSC exams and had none of the pupils passing.

Schools with 0% matric passes are always a concern for the Department of Basic Education, with problems ranging from insufficient teaching staff, learning equipment, infrastructure, non-commitment and a range of other socio-economic issues plaguing the schools.

KwaZulu-Natal had the most number of schools with a 0% pass rate (seven), followed by the Limpopo (three) and Eastern Cape (two).

All but three schools (Gcinokuhle Secondary, Inkumane High School and Vine Christian College) who achieved 0% in 2016, had a certain percentage of learners who wrote and passed in 2015.

Inkumane High had no matrics who wrote in 2015, while Vine Christian was established in 2016.

The majority of the schools had less matrics who wrote the 2016 compared to those who wrote in 2015.

New Era School is of particular concern as the school with the most pupils who wrote matric and having fallen from a 59.1% pass rate. While its address is not listed by the Education department (whose data is used in the table below) a quick Google search revealed it’s somewhere in Limpopo, but no other details are available

While Minister of Education, Angie Motshekga, the ANC and DA did not say anything about the 0% schools, the EFF mentioned them in their statement on the results.

“Above all, there are 18 schools in which the pass rate is 0%. This is not only regrettable but it must be put at the doorstep of the Department of Basic Education,” the party said on Twitter.

[Image – Google Maps]