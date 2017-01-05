MatricResults2016: National maths and science pass rate up in 2016

The national matric maths and physical science pass rates both saw an increase in 2016.

In 2015, the maths pass rate dipped below the 50% mark, after only 49.1% of pupils across the country who wrote the subject passed.

The class of 2016 managed to raise the rate back up beyond 50%, achieving a 51.1% pass rate.

The Physical Science pass rate went up from 58.6% and broke the 60% mark, sitting at 62.0% in 2016.

The Mathematical Literacy pass rate went down by a marginal 0.1%, from 71.4% in 2015 to 71.3% in 2016.

Distinctions achieved in both subjects also went up from 2015:

8 070 distinctions were achieved in Maths, compared to 7 791 in 2015

7 043 distinctions were achieved in Physical Science, compared to 5 903 in 2015.

Below is a comparison between the full results for all 11 key NSC matric exams written from 2013 to 2016.

Best provinces in matric maths and science

The showdown for top performing province in maths and science was between the Free State and the Western Cape.

While the Free State performed the best in Physical Science, achieving a 75.5% pass rate, the Western Cape performed the best in Maths, achieving a 77.2% pass rate.

The Eastern Cape performed worst in both subjects, achieving a 37.5% pass rate in Maths and 49.6% pass rate in Physical Science.

