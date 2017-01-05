A look at the amazing world of Space Hulk: Deathwing

We just finished playing our way through Space Hulk: Deathwing and have a screenshots folder full of amazing shots that deserve to be shared.

While you may learn from our review and many other sources, the game isn’t that good at the moment, what is praise-worthy is the art design and excruciating attention to detail that made us as fans of Warhammer 40K endlessly happy.

The titular Space Hulk – an enormous spaceship that more closely resembles a flying gothic castle – has been rendered so well that we spent an appreciable part of our playthrough sightseeing.

Before we dive into the gallery, which we cut down to only 41 images, we need to provide some disclaimers. While Space Hulk: Deathwing certainly isn’t a narrative-driven affair, some of the quest markers and weapons used in the screenshots below may count as spoilers. If you want to go in completely blind (some time from now when the developers have fixed the problems) bookmark this page and come back later.

Secondly, our screenshots were captured at 1080p on medium settings. This is, again, a side effect of the game’s poor performance and it was mandatory to claw back some FPS. Throw in the fact that they then had to be resized to reduce the size of this page and then most likely compressed by WordPress, and it doesn’t capture the true beauty of the game.

Despite this, it’s still a gallery anyone can enjoy, especially the fans of Warhammer 40K who can appreciate the minutia of it all.