There is a cow level in this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

Every week there’s a new exciting way to lay waste to your opponents in Hearthstone’s Tavern Brawls, but this week Blizzard has something different in store.

Rather than facing off against a human opponent, entering The Dark Wanderer Tavern Brawl will see you square off against – you guessed it – the Dark Wanderer from the Diablo games which is played by AI.

The Dark Wanderer is classified as a Warlock and as such has multiple cards and synergies inherent in that class as well as the Hero Power Diabolical Powers which summons random Imps. Defeating the Wanderer will net you a fancy new card back. You will have to create a deck in the Wild format to compete in this Tavern Brawl.

When the match begins the Wanderer will have three out of a possible ten Secrets in play and something special happens when you reveal all three. Now before we tell you what that is we should warn you Blizzard has banned Flare, Kezan Mystic and Eater of Secrets so you’ll have to trigger the secrets manually. Thankfully the folks over at Hearthpwn have created a list of all the secrets so you can try to trigger them.

The Dark Wanderer's Secret Cheat Sheet Visions of the Amazon – When your opponent summons a minion with Battlecry, Summon a Mirror Image for both players. Visions of the Assassin – When your opponent summons a minion with Stealth, All minions equip a dagger. Visions of the Barbarian – When your opponent summons a minion with Charge, THUNDER FURY! Visions of the Crusader – When your opponent summons a minion with Taunt, change all minions' attacks to 1. Visions of the Necromancer – When your opponent summons a minion with Deathrattle, destroy it. Visions of the Sorcerer – When your opponent summons a minion with Spell Damage, Summon 2 Guardians. Visions of Fate – When your opponent takes lethal damage… save him. Visions of Hate – When both heroes have 15 or less Health, BRAWL! Visions of Valor – When your opponent summons a Legendary minion, give all minions Windfury. Visions of Knowledge – When your opponent's hand has 9 or more cards, reduce the cost of all cards in both hands to (1).

Should you manage to trigger all three secrets well then a minion called Enigmatic Portal will spawn and Twisting Nether will be cast on the next turn transporting you to phase two of the brawl. If you don’t reveal all the secret but you still beat the Dark Wanderer you will get a score card telling you how many minions you killed and how many secrets you revealed.

Fear the Cow King!

What’s interesting about Phase 2 of this brawl is that if you manage to steal the Enigmatic Portal before Twisting Nether is played with a card such as Sylvanas Windrunner you can become the Cow King.

The secret character has boss cards like Demonic Presence and but you’ll likely just see Hell Bovines, lots of Hell Bovines. These 3-mana 2/2 minions have the Deathrattle: Place a copy of this card in your deck. This synergises quite well with the Hero Power, So Many… (Whenever a Hell Bovine dies draw a card) and is sure to give you a massive board to have to deal with.

A word of warning, if you become the Cow King you’ll get his deck so don’t expect to be able to use a Reno Jackson to save you if you’re in trouble.

Killing the Cow King doesn’t give you anything extra though it does mix up the score card a bit adding how many Bovines were killed and how many Kings were killed while removing how many secrets were revealed.

We’re yet to dive into this Tavern Brawl but it looks like it could be a lot of fun, and you get a free card back for your efforts.

Now get mooving, the Tavern Brawl ends on Sunday.