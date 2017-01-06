DA rubbishes 72.5% matric pass rate

The DA has rubbished the revealed 72.5% 2016 matric pass rate, arguing that, taking into consideration pupils who dropped out of school in grade 10 and 11 in 2o14 and 2015 respectively, the real pass rate is below 50%.

Using data gathered from the Department of Basic Education, the party says that 1 100 877 pupils enrolled for Grade 10 in 2014, but only 610 178 enrolled for Grade 12 in 2016, leaving behind 490 699 pupils who didn’t make it to matric last year.

“This means that 44.6% of learners either dropped out of the system altogether or remain stuck in Grade 10 and 11,” DA Gavin Davis, Shadow Minister of Basic Education said in a statement.

Below is a table Davis created showing the number of pupils in each province in grades 10 – 12 from 2014 to 2016.

We would like to highlight that column four is incorrectly named “Dropout rate” as it can’t be concluded that all pupils who didn’t make it to matric dropped out. There are very many reasons one doesn’t progress to the next grade.

The provinces are listed from highest to lowest “Dropout rate”.

“It is possible to see from these figures how a fixation on the pass rate can mask the actual performance of the education system. This is because the pass rate is expressed as a percentage of the learners who wrote, and doesn’t take into consideration the learners who didn’t make it to matric,” Davis said.

The party further went on to rain on the Free State’s parade (the province had the highest pass rate for 2016 at 88.2%), by stating that its “real” pass rate is actually 42.7%, way behind the DA-led Western Cape’s (which was in first position in 2015) 57.7%.

“In other words, the Free State’s claim to be the best performing province (with a pass rate of 88,2% compared with the Western Cape’s 86,0%) is misleading. Any assessment of performance must take into account the number of learners retained in the system. It is clear that, in the Free State, relatively fewer learners make it to matric, which is why the pass rate was high this year,” Davis said.

Davis said he has written to Minister of Education, Angie Motshekga, to request an investigation into the high ‘drop-out’ rate and the causes behind it.

“We are sure that Minister Motshekga is as concerned as we are about the low numbers of learners making it to Grade 12 from Grade 10, and we call on her to investigate what is behind the large drop-out rate without delay,” he concluded.