There is a hidden, binary message in Space Hulk: Deathwing

In the latest Warhammer 40K game, Space Hulk: Deathwing, there are messages spread throughout the game that can be activated, giving the player a small piece of lore or a quote from certain characters.

One message, however, is different. One of these bodies of text that we found in our playthrough is presented in binary instead of regular English (or whatever language you have the game set to). Here’s a screenshot of what we found:

Cutting the three pieces of text up, we could input it into optical character recognition software.

With the binary now into text we could easily edit, we could run it through a binary converter to find out what it says. Take note that the main body of the text translates into a passage in French. As the developers of Space Hulk: Deathwing, Streum on studio, is a French company, this makes sense. We used Google translate, so its understandably janky.

The Red Ark Artefact Praise be Omnissiah!

The mining of this asteroid allowed to update a very powerful artefact.

The artefact in question seems to be on standby, but it already has a formidable power.

If there is one there may be some

While we’re fans of Warhammer 40K here at htxt.africa, our knowledge is far from encyclopedic. So, we’re unsure of what this message is referencing. We couldn’t find find anything that directly relates to “The Red Ark” or an artefact related to mining on an asteroid.

While we're fans of Warhammer 40K here at htxt.africa, our knowledge is far from encyclopedic. So, we're unsure of what this message is referencing. We couldn't find find anything that directly relates to "The Red Ark" or an artefact related to mining on an asteroid.

Because of this, we're calling on you, reader, to try solve the mystery.