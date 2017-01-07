There is a hidden, binary message in Space Hulk: Deathwing
In the latest Warhammer 40K game, Space Hulk: Deathwing, there are messages spread throughout the game that can be activated, giving the player a small piece of lore or a quote from certain characters.
One message, however, is different. One of these bodies of text that we found in our playthrough is presented in binary instead of regular English (or whatever language you have the game set to). Here’s a screenshot of what we found:
Cutting the three pieces of text up, we could input it into optical character recognition software.
With the binary now into text we could easily edit, we could run it through a binary converter to find out what it says. Take note that the main body of the text translates into a passage in French. As the developers of Space Hulk: Deathwing, Streum on studio, is a French company, this makes sense. We used Google translate, so its understandably janky.
While we’re fans of Warhammer 40K here at htxt.africa, our knowledge is far from encyclopedic. So, we’re unsure of what this message is referencing. We couldn’t find find anything that directly relates to “The Red Ark” or an artefact related to mining on an asteroid.
Because of this, we’re calling on you, reader, to try solve the mystery. Below you can find the full binary text as well as our translations. If you figure it out please let us know on Facebook or Twitter. Help us solve the mystery of Space Hulk: Deathwing.
Top:
01010100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01010010 01100101 01100100 00100000 01000001 01110010 01101011 00001010
The Red Ark
Middle:
01000001 01110010 01110100 01100101 01100110 01100001 01100011 01110100
Artefact
Bottom:
00001010 00001001 00001001 00001001 00001001 01001100 01101111 01110101
11000011 10101001 00100000 01110011 01101111 01101001 01110100 00100000
01001100 00100111011011110110110101101110 011010010111001101110011
01 101001 01 100001 01 101000 00100001 00001010 00001001 00001001 00001001
0000100101001100 001001110110010101111000 01110000 01101100 01101111
0110100101110100 0110000101110100 011010010110111101101110 00100000
011011010110100101101110 011010011100001110101000 01110010 01100101
00100000 01100100 01100101 00100000 01100011 01100101 01110100 00100000
011000010111001101110100110000111010100101110010 0110111101101001
01 100100 01 100101 00100000 1 100001 1 10100000 00100000 01 1 10000 01 1 001 01
01110010 01101101 01101001 01110011 00100000 01100100 01100101 00100000
011011010110010101110100 01110100 01110010 0110010100100000 01100001
00100000 01101010 011011110111010101110010 00100000 0111010101101110
00100000 01100001 01110010 01110100 01100101 01100110 01100001 01100011
01110100 00100000 01110100 01110010 11000011 10101000 01110011 00100000
01110000 011101010110100101110011011100110110000101101110 01110100
00101 1 10 00001010 00001001 00001001 00001001 00001001 01001 100 001001 1 1
0110000101110010 01110100 0110010101100110 011000010110001101110100
00100000 01100101 01101110 00100000 01110001 01110101 01100101 01110011
01110100 011010010110111101101110 00100000 011100110110010101101101
01100010 01101100 0110010100100000 0110010101101110 00100000 01110110
011001010110100101101100 01101100 0110010100101100 00100000 01101101
01100001 01101001 01110011 00100000 01101001 01101100 00100000 01110010
01100101 01100011 11000011 10101000 01101100 01100101 00100000 01100100
1100001110101001011010101100001110100000 00100000 0111010101101110
0110010100100000 01100110 0110111101110010 011011010110100101100100
01100001 01100010 01101100 01100101 00100000 01110000 01110101 01101001
01110011011100110110000101101110 011000110110010100101110 00001010
00001001 00001001 00001001 00001001 0101001 1 01101001 00100000 01101001
01101100 00100000 01111001 00100000 01100101 01101110 00100000 01100001
00100000 01110101 01101110 00100000 01101001 01101100 00100000 01110000
011001010111010101110100 00100000 0111100100100000 0110010101101110
00100000 01100001 01110110 01101111 01101001 01110010 00100000 01100100
Praise be Omnissiah!
The mining of this asteroid allowed to update a very powerful artefact.
The artefact in question seems to be on standby, but it already has a formidable power.
If there is one there may be some