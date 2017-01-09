Vaal Dam almost at crucial 50% level mark

The Vaal Dam is ever-so-close to the crucial 50% level mark.

What is most probably a combined result of the water reserves from the Sterkfontein Dam and recent Gauteng rainfalls, has resulted in the latest level standing at 49.5%, a very welcome improvement.

The dam’s level rose by 3.9% in just 24 hours during the weekend.

Just a couple of months ago, the Vaal had almost hit the 25% mark, which would’ve signaled a serious crisis for all who depend on it for their daily supply.

Advert

In November the dam hit the 30% mark and in December, it hit 40%. The last time it stood around 50% was in around March/April last year.