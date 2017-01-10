Turn your Apple Watch into a tiny classic Macintosh with this charging dock

While there’s an almost endless amount of options when it comes to unique and interesting charging docks for the Apple Watch, this one makes it look like a classic Macintosh PC, and it’s too cool not to talk about.

The “W3 Stand” by accessory manufacturer Elago is a silicon dock that has slots for both the standard wireless charger and the Apple Watch itself. Put them in place and the screen of the watch will simulate that of the classic Mac, and you end up with a tiny version of the famous PC.

You can pick up the W3 on Amazon for $15 (~R204) and it looks like a great product with plenty of positive reviews.

In true retro fashion, this product was apparently launched in November of 2016 but is only being picked up by sites like Apple Insider and Mac Rumours last week due to a surge in popularity.

Advert

What makes this resurgence even stranger is the fact that we found a very similar design being offered on Thingiverse as a file you can 3D print. This was uploaded to the site back in December of 2015 and received an update in February 2016 to make it easier to 3D print.