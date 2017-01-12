Good news, everyone! You can now 3D print the spaceship from Futurama

While Futurama has been off the air for many years now, it still retains a passionate fan base that routinely pumps out cool creations from the show.

Maker Garrett Kearney (who goes by “Chaos Core Tech” on YouTube”) is one such fan and he has recreated the familiar Planet Express Ship that you see in most episodes.

This scale model was uploaded last year but has since been updated with a stand so it can be more easily displayed.

You can download the files to print your own version from Pinshape for free. Kearney warns that it has been sliced into multiple parts for an easier print, but this causes problems if you want to scale it up or down.

Also make sure you check out his time lapse video which shows off both the modelling processing, as well as printing and finishing.

