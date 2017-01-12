Matric maths cheating probe exposes group-copying in Limpopo school

The Department of Basic Education’s investigations into last year’s matric Maths Paper Two leak in Limpopo have exposed a group-copying scandal at another school in the province.

The investigations, which involved the SAPS, the department’s Provincial Examinations Irregularities Committee (PEIC) and the Hawks, initially revealed that pupils from Giyani High school and New Era College received the paper from the owner of two private colleges in Limpopo.

“During the investigations relating to the leaked examination paper, the Department has identified cases of group copying at High Quality Independent High School, also located in the Limpopo province. The results of learners from this school have also been blocked and hearings for learners from this school are scheduled for 12th and 13th January 2017,” the department revealed.

Hearings for the implicated pupils from Giyani High convened yesterday, where all pupils were present.

Pupils from the school and New Era College have not yet received their matric results as investigations are yet to rounded up, which has prompted the latter to lodge an urgent interdict at the Thohoyandou High court for the Limpopo Education Department to release the results of the New Era candidates in the other subjects except Maths.

The case was postponed until this Friday, 13th January.

“The hearings for all implicated learners will be completed in the next two weeks and thereafter the final recommendations will be presented to the National Examinations Irregularities Committee for ratification. If all arrangements proceed according to plan, the outcome of the hearings can be finalised by end of January 2017,” the department said.