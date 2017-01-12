NexTech Africa is a new Microsoft tech event being held in Kenya this February

This February Microsoft will host a new event in the form of NexTech Africa – a two day conference focusing on a wide array of tech-related issues in Africa.

The theme for this first event is “Building for Africa” which will cover connecting people on the continent to key services using emerging technology, among other things.

The speaker lineup for the event is varied, with many employees from the African arm of Microsoft as well as other companies. The full list can be found on the official site.

If you’d like to attend, you’ll need to fill in this registration form that needs to be approved. Admission is free, so it will cost you nothing but a few minutes of your time to put your name down rto attend.

Luckily, if Kenya is just too far away for you or you don’t get approved, the entire event is being broadcast on the Channel 9 website.

NexTech Africa details: