Fit for any space marine: giant 3D printed bolter from Warhammer 40K

Space Hulk: Deathwing may not have lived up to our expectations, but it did reignite our love for the Warhammer 40K universe thanks to its reverence for the source material.

We’re not alone, it seems, as fan creations from the universe are still popping up in the maker world. We’ve already featured human-size 1:1 prints of two Inquisitor weapons, but now it’s time for the big guns. Literally.

The bolter has been turned into a huge 3D print that looks comical in the hands of a regular human (see the gallery below) but we’d imagine it would scale nicely when paired with a similarly large space marine.

The files you’ll need to 3D print one of these are available for free from Thingiverse. They’re sliced into many small pieces for easier printing, but this also lets you customise it to fit your desired chapter.

