Nintendo Switch launch lineup revealed

Earlier this morning Nintendo held a presentation for its brand new console, the Switch, unveiling a raft of features and some admittedly good looking games.

A number of the titles unveiled don’t have a release date set in stone, but Nintendo did say players could expect The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild and 1-2 Switch to be available when the console launches on March 3rd of this year.

Now news is starting to filter out that there are a couple of other games early adaptors can expect on launch day. The list, according to Polygon is:

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of the Wild

1-2 Switch

Skylanders Imaginators

Just Dance

Yep, that’s four games on launch day, two of which were available on other consoles last year. It’s not all bad news, though, as the story goes on to say that in the console’s launch window, Switch owners can expect the following:

Arms (Autumn SA)

Has-Been-Heroes (new IP, March 2017)

Snipperclips: Cut It Out Together! (New IP, March 2017)

Super Bomberman R (March 2017)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (April 2017)

Splatoon 2 (Winter SA)

Super Mario Odyssey (Christmas 2017)

Now, to be honest, this launch lineup (and launch window lineup) looks positively anorexic. That having been said, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that Nintendo may announce more launch titles in the run-up to March 3rd of this year.

What we’re hoping, though, is that Nintendo doesn’t repeat the mistake it made with the Wii U and over rely on games that players that have been playing on other platforms to help sell its new console. Oh, and if it can toss in a new Pikmin game for the Switch, that’d be great too!