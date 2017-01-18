Apple gives SA MacBook users discounts on adapters

Distributor of Apple products in South Africa, Core, has told htxt.africa that it will be heavily discounting USB Type C adapters.

Adapters have become something of a necessity for users of the MacBook Pro, which was launched last year given its lack of legacy ports in favour of the latest USB Type C standard.

The discounting of the adapters will come as a welcome relief to users who spend as much as R49 899 for the latest 15inch MacBook Pro and then have to cough up extra to be able to plug an HDMI cable into the notebook.

The discounted pricing follows below.

Adapter New Price Old Price USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter R1 299 R1 499 USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter R1 299 R1 499 USB-C to USB Adapter R299 R359 Lightning to USB-C Cable (1m) R499 R529 Lightning to USB-C Cable (2m) R699 R769 Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter R599 R1 019

Core has told us that these discounts will come into effect on Friday. The distributor has also said that the above prices are recommended and other stockists of the adapters are free to set their own pricing.

For now though we recommend getting these adapters while they’re cheap, especially if you have, or plan to buy a new MacBook Pro.