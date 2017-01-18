No need to play HotS, simply 3D print Genji’s Oni mask from Overwatch

Because Blizzard loves its cross promotions, Overwatch players who wanted the Oni skin for Genji had to play 15 matches of Heroes of the Storm (HotS).

While we can’t make obtaining that digital reward any easier, we can point you in the direction of a physical version of the Oni mask that Genji has when equipped with that skin.

The files to get your own demonic face are available for free off of MyMiniFactory. The uploader stresses that the parts are not to scale because they accidently built them in inches, so you’ll have to mess around with it to get a good recreation.

After printing you’ll only need some red, black and grey paint to finish it off and make it look game accurate.

This print has been added to our exhaustive and ever growing list of 3D printable Overwatch props.

