[PRESS RELEASE] Norwegian air ambulance uses South African Poynting antenna

The Norwegian Air Ambulance Foundation is the largest ideal membership organization with nearly 700,000 members. The goal is to save lives by strengthening air ambulance service throughout Norway. This is done through thorough research, development and cooperation with other emergency services.

One of the main challenges are the weather patterns in secluded areas.

In the past air ambulance crews had no other meteorological data or information than given by the Norwegian meteorological service. Often they had to turn back when the weather suddenly changed or had to fly around mountains, losing precious, lifesaving time.

“I wished we could have more accurate and real time information about the weather conditions along our route”, thought one of the pilots. This bright guy came up with the idea of weather stations which should be installed in “the middle of nowhere”.

A climate-controlled small weather station (locker) was developed, with two to three high-end cameras, computers, various measurement tools / sensors and electronics. All data could now be sent over the mobile network via a robust mobile broadband router from Advantech/B+B SmartWorx. Since the weather stations are spread around in the mountains and rural areas of Norway with demanding coverage situations, there was need for robust and reliable antennas that withstand the rough climate. Thus, no surprise that antennas from Poynting Antennas were recommended and chosen.

Each weather station is equipped with the LR77 Libratum 4G router and 1 or 2 antennas. Depending of the topography and coverage, they use either the XPOL-2 directional antenna or the omnidirectional OMNI-69/OMNI-121 from Poynting Antennas. Data is sent continuously in both directions.

The Result:

Access to unique weather patterns and live pictures in time to save lives.

Air Ambulance bases and pilots, in the Norwegian Air Ambulance, and Police helicopter, 330 Squadron and other operators in the air ambulance service now have access to 100 weather stations/cameras around the country. Each station transmits images of very good quality (even at night) and provides also information about pressure and temperature. The information gives pilots a much better basis for choosing the best route and saving often time when seconds count.

“With more specific information we choose the shortest path or decide that a helicopter from another base should be used. We win valuable minutes. An additional bonus is much greater aviation safety”, says Fjelnset, the pilot who came up with the idea.

– Jens Fjelnset, Pilot in Norwegian Air Ambulance

“For this project, it was absolutely necessary to deliver stable and robust products that we could count on. The mobile broadband router equipped with high gain antennas, secure the vital communication of current met data and live pictures. It must deliver 24/7/252. We recommended cellular router from Advantech B+B SmartWorx and antennas from Poynting Antennas. We are very proud that our products are part of this unique solution used by the Norwegian Air Ambulance and other emergency services in Norway.

– Håvard Vinsrygg, CEO, Emcom AS

Poynting Group:

Poynting innovates, designs and manufactures integrated antennas solutions primarily for wireless high speed data applications such as 4G LTE residential as well as B2B, antenna solutions for GSM, M2M, DTV (digital TV) and other CPE applications within the telecommu- nication, broadcast and consumer market. Based in Samrand South Africa, Poynting is the proud holder of more than 50 patents widely used in its unique antenna solutions for enhanced wireless communications for LTE, 3G, Wi-Fi, RF and other applications.

Poynting was founded on the deep knowledge and understanding of the principles of electromagnetics, RF propagation, antenna design and development. Poynting employees include graduate as well as professionally registered engineers with doctorate level expert knowledge of the technology and the industry.

Poynting has legacy of innovative design and delivery with customers and partners worldwide.

The approach has resulted in extensive Intellectual Property (IP) with over 50 patents and registered trademarks. www.poynting.tech

