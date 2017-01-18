The Pedestrian hits Kickstarter and you should be paying attention to it

We’ve been wanting to talk about The Pedestrian for months now, that its Kickstarter campaign is live, we have the perfect opportunity to do so.

The pitch for the game sounds exceedingly odd until you see it in motion: “a 2.5D side-scrolling puzzle platformer that takes an interesting twist on the genre. It’s a build-your-own-solution game with a unique art style centered around public signs, e.g., male & female bathroom symbols, elevator symbol, etc.”

Yes developers Skookum Arts LLC have come up with one of the most odd and charming platformers we’ve seen since the locally-made game Semblance. In The Pedestrian players will have to get a little stick man to the end of a puzzle by manipulating signs in a convincingly real world. Again, it’s something you need to see in action.

Skookum is looking to raise only $21 000 (~R28 5211) to get its game released in mid 2017 for both PC and Mac. At the time of writing they’ve already sourced $2 971 (~R40 350) with a full 29 days left to go before the campaign closes. We highly doubt they won’t hit their target.

Advert

The cheapest backer level that nets you a game key will cost you $15 (~R203). This tier, as well as all previous and higher ones, gets your name listed in the credits too.

Looking at the higher tiers and there’s some interesting options if you want to invest more in this game. You can be a confidential beta tester for $38 (~R516), the designer of a fictitious brand product that will appear in the game for $100 (~R1 358) and for $150 (R2 037) you get a physical metal street sign from the game, if you live in the US and you catch one of the two remaining offers on it.

There are other tiers that let you design a puzzle in the game and being listed in the credits as an executive producer, but you should take a poke around the campaign page on your own to see all the cool stuff yourself.

If you want to play the game right now, you can do that too. There’s a free demo over on itch.io to give you a taste before you drop any money.