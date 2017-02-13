Alone this Valentine’s Day? This Arduino project will pay you compliments for cash

In what can only be seen as a cynical allegory for Valentine’s Day, SparkFun has created the LoverMatic: an Arduino box that takes your cash and pays you a compliment.

Looking past the deeper meanings, the LoverMatic Compliment Generator is a relatively simple machine. Inside of a perspex box a premade coin acceptor takes your money, passes along a go message to an Arduino Pro Mini, which then prints a compliment using a thermal printer.

Coins needed to operate the machine aside, those three components bought from SparkFun alone will cost $104.85 (~R1 398), which could have bought you an extravagant date night.



If the price and sadness doesn’t put you off, you can find the code and wiring diagrams to replicate the LoverMatic over on GitHub.

Follow that link you’ll notice the project is under a different name – the HaterMatic. That’s because this is a remix of a previous project by that name. As you may have guessed, instead of giving out compliments, the HaterMatic spat out insults.

When you think about it, this really is a machine built for Valentine’s Day. Compliments for those you love (or yourself) and insults for lovers who have scorned you. Happy making!