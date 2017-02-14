Just in time for Andromeda: instructions to make your own LEGO M-6 Carnifex from Mass Effect

With Mass Effect: Andromeda launching next month, many are returning to the series, including master LEGO builder Nick Brick.

We’ve featured this builder many times before, most recently for providing everything you’d need to create a model of the Ronin Titan from Titanfall 2. Now he’s done the same for the M-6 Carnifex heavy pistol seen in Mass Effect 2 and 3.

All you’ll need to make one is the pieces in this parts list as well as the video below which acts as the instructions.

Alternatively, you can download the free programme LEGO Digital Designer to view the model as a digital construct. To do that you’ll need the files for this build hosted on DropBox.

As we mentioned in other similar stories, the best way to get the pieces to make your own is through LEGO’s own Pick A Brick service or the third party site Bricklink.

The final result can be seen in a second video below, measuring in at 10″ (25,4 centimetres) long with a sliding mechanism that simulates cocking the gun.

If LEGO’s not your thing, we have you covered too. The M-3 Predator pistol has also recevied the maker treatment as a 3D print. It’s a bit more complex as just that, however, as that build was packed with a mechanism to simulate the folding ability of the guns in the games.

Either way you go you should be armed for March 21st when Andromeda drops.

[Image – Used with the express permission of Nick Jensen, all rights reserved otherwise]