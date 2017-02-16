Cape Town’s Triggerfish Animation picks up international awards

Once upon a time (a couple of months ago) we’d have described Capetonian animation studio Triggerfish as “best known for feature films Zambezia (voiced by Samuel L Jackson and Leonard Nimoy) and Khumba, but its getting to the point where its outgrown even its Hollywood fame now. The firm’s 2015 children’s TV film, Stick Man, just picked up another four gongs to add weight to its awards shelf, with prizes for Best One-off, Best Direction, Best Music and Best Design at the Kidscreen awards this week.

Stick Man was made in collaboration with Magic Light Pictures and premiered on BBC One in the UK during Christmas 2015. It stars The Hobbit and Sherlock’s Martin Freeman, and is adapted from a novel by best-selling children’s writing and art duo, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. South Africa viewers can catch it on Showmax.

It looks like this.

A follow-up collaboration between Triggerfish and Magic Pictures aired in the UK during the last Christmas season, and will be coming to South Africa in a special screening at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town next week. It’s definitely one to grab tickets for if you can, as it’s an adaptation of one of Roald Dahl’s most famous works, Revolting Rhymes.