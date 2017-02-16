Turnip Head from Howl’s Moving Castle is now a 3D print
Here’s another obscure 3D print to join the Space Battleship Yamato from Star Blazers: Turnip Head from Howl’s Moving Castle.
This 3D print measures in at around 30 centimetres tall and absolutely captures that art style that makes Studio Ghibli movies so distinctive.
If you want your own Turnip head to grace your desk or shelves, you can download the files for free from MyMiniFactory or Thingiverse.
Previous 3D Prints of the Day:
- 3D Printing a Meeseeks Box from Rick and Morty? Oh yeah, can do!
- It’s Arduino for Valentine’s Day with this voice-activated LED heart
- Another sword from Fire Emblem as a full size 3D print, this time it’s the Yato from Fates
- This 3D print of the Flatline from Titanfall 2 is quite lively
- Roast Xenomorphs with this 3D printed flamethrower from the first Alien movie