Turnip Head from Howl’s Moving Castle is now a 3D print

Here’s another obscure 3D print to join the Space Battleship Yamato from Star Blazers: Turnip Head from Howl’s Moving Castle.

This 3D print measures in at around 30 centimetres tall and absolutely captures that art style that makes Studio Ghibli movies so distinctive.

If you want your own Turnip head to grace your desk or shelves, you can download the files for free from MyMiniFactory or Thingiverse.