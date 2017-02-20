Tone joins the rest of the LEGO builds from Titanfall 2

Months ago we started following the LEGO builds of Marius Herrmann, a young German builder who was attempting to recreate all the Titans from Titanfall 2.

Now Herrmann has created his sixth build with the overpowered salt machine that is Tone.

On Flickr Hermann gives us a little more information about the build, including the difficulty with the central “eye” as well as a delay caused by a lack of bricks.

Tone is also a bit different from the other builds so far. He’s the first one to be displayed without a base and, because the BT-7274 was shown off with its missile pods extended, Tone’s are folded away on the back for the sake of variety.

Advert

This is the sixth of seven Titans from the game that have been completed. Ion, Northstar and Ronin were the first to be done with BT-7274 and Legion following later.

This only leaves the beloved Scorch to be finished. Unfortunately for us fans of the flaming Titan, we will have to wait.

“With 6/7 Titans finished I am almost done with Titanfall 2. Though It will take some time until I can present you Scorch,” Hermann writes, “I currently have two LEGO projects which are both significantly bigger than a Titan and I want to finish them first.”

We’ll have the story on Scorch as soon as he’s out, so keep checking back to makers.htxt for it.