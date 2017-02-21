A King’s Tale: Final Fantasy XV may be available for Free soon

If you’re not an ardent Final Fantasy fan, you may never have heard of A King’s Tale: Final Fantasy XV.

It was a prequel to last year’s superb Final Fantasy XV, set 30 years before that game’s story. Thing was, it was exclusive to GameStop in the USA and EBGames in Canada.

That may be about to change according to a post on Dualshockers, which states that the title will be available for free on both the Playstation Network and Xbox Store from March 1st 2017.

While this has not yet been confirmed by Square Enix more information will hopefully be made available soon.

A King’s Tale revolves around King Regis, Noctis’ father, reading him a fairy tale which you can play through in all its pixel-art glory.

According to the press swirling around the game it features a deep combat system, involving combos, counters, AI companions who help mix things up, magic (you still here?) and the ability to call on Astral Entities to aid in any fight players manage to get into.

All of the above was included in a press release that was fired out by Square Enix yesterday. Unfortunately – as the report on DualShockers points out – it didn’t say whether or not A King’s Tale: Final Fantasy XV would be free to all, or if you need to own a copy of FF XV in order to download it.

We’ve reached out to Square Enix to find out and we’ll update this story as and when the publisher gets back to us.