Watch #Budget2017 live here

This afternoon Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan, will deliver the 2017 Budget Speech in Parliament.

As usual, key areas such as the economy, job creation, higher education, sin taxes will be top of the agenda as well recent developments regarding the debacle with the Department of Social Development and the payment of social grants, as well as the currency collusion scandal involving three of the country’s top banks.

The political rumour mill also has it that this could be Gordhan’s last speech as Finance Minister, as disgraced former Eskom CEO, Brian Molefe may replace him as soon as a cabinet reshuffle is introduced.

Catch the #Budget2017 Speech online at 2pm on the below livestream.