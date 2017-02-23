AMD announces March release date for Ryzen CPUs

AMD has announced that its Ryzen processors for desktop PCs will go on sale worldwide on 2nd March.

The latest family of processors – previously known as Zen – has been in development for four years. Many have said that Ryzen needs to be AMD’s return to fighting form and with the CPUs aimed squarely at enthusiasts and PC gamers, it just might be.

The firm will release three CPUs in the Ryzen 7 line-up. All three processors feature eight cores and 16 threads.

CPU Base Clock Boost Clock Extended Frequency Range TDP Price (Dollars) Ryzen 7 1800x 3.6GHz 4.0GHz Yes 95W $499 Ryzen 7 1700x 3.4GHz 3.8GHz Yes 95W $399 Ryzen 7 1700 3.0GHz 3.7GHz No 65W $329

But is it as good as Intel?

The question on everybody’s lips however is, can AMD compete with Intel and by the firm’s own accounts, it can.

Advert

“Product demonstrations featured Ryzen 7 1800X outperforming a similarly configured 8-core, 16-thread Intel Core i7-6900K in Cinebench R15 multi-threaded and Handbrake-based video transcoding, as well as showing comparable 4K gaming performance,” said AMD in a statement.

For reference, the Intel CPU AMD uses for comparison retails for around $1 000 in the States.

AMD has taken a page out of Intel’s book and neither the 1800x nor the 1700x will ship with a CPU cooler. The 1700 will ship with a Wraith Spire CPU cooler.

Given that Ryzen runs on AMD’s new AM4 platform there will be motherboards available from 2nd March from ASRock, Asus, Biostar, Gigabyte, and MSI featuring the new X370 and B350 platforms.

If you have more questions for AMD you happen to be in luck. Dr Lisa Su, chief executive officer of AMD will be doing a AMA on the r/AMD sub-reddit at 19:30 CAT on 2nd March.

The only thing left to do is benchmark the hell out of these processors to see if Ryzen is capable of bringing AMD back up to fighting form.