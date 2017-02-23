Enter this local contest to get your Star Wars lightsaber 3D printed
South African makerspace BinarySpace is currently running a contest to design a lightsaber hilt from Star Wars.
It’s not as simple as it sounds, however, because challengers can’t just replicate Luke Skywalker’s famous weapon or any other lightsaber from the fiction. Contestants will need to design their own custom hilt that isn’t too close to those tied to specific characters in Star Wars.
We suggest checking out these less traditional sabres from the Grand Inquisitor, Asajj Ventress and Ahsoka Tano. With points being given for originality, we suggest going as bonkers with the designs as you’d like.
The second big restriction is the need to design in the Fusion 360 software.
“We basically started learning Fusion 360 at BinarySpace ever since we had a workshop with Sebastian Schocke . It’s a free to use CAD [programme] for enthusiasts and startups,” Said organiser and BinarySpace founder Tom Van den Bon, “We figured doing mini challenges like the lightsaber one is a good way to learn it.”
Make sure you also join the dedicated Telegram group for discussing Fusion 360 modelling.
BinarySpace Fusion 360 Challenge details
- Judging is based on:
- Design
- Printability
- Originality
- Optional Bonus Points:
- Space for integrated electronics (for example: an Arduino Nano and some LEDs)
- Assembly Instructions
- Restrictions:
- Designed in Fusion 360
- Biggest part must fit be 145X145X145 millimetres or less
- Printable on FDM 3D printers
- Only South African residents may enter
- Final Entry:
- 3D printable .stl files
- HD render of the final lightsaber
- Entries must be sent to: [email protected]
- Deadline: 2nd March 2017
- Prize: The winning lightsaber gets 3D printed on a high quality resin 3D printer (Formlabs Form2)