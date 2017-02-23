Torrential rains help bring Vaal Dam to two-year high

The Vaal Dam in Gauteng has been filling at a more rapid rate and has reached its highest level in two years, thanks to the rains of the past two weeks.

The dam, which supplies most of the province, broke through the 80% full mark a day ago and now stands at 81.6%.

This week’s torrential rains saw the dam rise by a massive 10.2% in the last 24 hours alone. On Wednesday, the levels stood at 75.4%.

On 1st January the dam was at 44.5%, which translates to an almost 50% rise compared to today’s numbers.

Levels are reportedly rising every 90 minutes.

According to Gauteng Weather, early projections indicate that the Vaal will most likely cross the 85% full mark later today, with huge volumes of inflow water still on their way.

Today’s predicted rainfall in the province is 51% likely. Weekend rain predictions are expected to hover around 40%.

The City of Joburg has, however, warned that residents are not out of woods yet as level two water restrictions are still in place.