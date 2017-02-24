Nintendo Switch Joy-Con issues reported ahead of launch

The Nintendo Switch lands in retailers next week Friday and if it’s on your radar you’ll know that – in spite of its great aspects – it doesn’t have many launch titles and it’s expensive.

If you’re still in the market for one, having swallowed the cost and booked time off work to play The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, we’re afraid we have some bad news. Reports are surfacing that there’s a connectivity issue that’s affecting the console’s nifty Joy-Con controllers.

Advert

Well, according to reports on Polygon, Eurogamer and Gamespot, the issue seems to affect the left Joy-Con mostly, as it de-synchs with the Switch console for no apparent reason.

Advert

The issues, which were revealed in a series of tweets from members of the gaming press, started being recounted when the embargo on coverage of the Switch lifted earlier in the week. The journalists reporting problems work for the likes of IGN, US Gamer and Kotaku.

Advert

The Switch left JoyCon's sync issues have been so bad for me that I can't play Zelda on my TV with it – using the pro controller instead. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 23, 2017

I've just experienced some left Joy Con sync issues with my grey system. Seems to be a universal issue. https://t.co/2wgPe8h8gI — Jeremy Parish (@gamespite) February 23, 2017

I've played roughly 20 hours of Zelda and it's happened 2-3 times. https://t.co/5sGBotcIjG — Jose Otero (@jose_otero) February 23, 2017

At this point, it’s not clear what the cause of this issue is – whether the units in the field need a patch or whether any other signal (home WiFi for example) could be causing interference. That having been said, it’s kind of worrying to hear that some media are having these problems ahead of launch.

Here’s hoping that these issues can be solved with a patch. After the flop that was the Wii U, it’d be pretty depressing to see the launch Nintendo’s new console be marred by controller issues and anyone forking over more than R5K for a new system would probably be less than impressed.