Extremely detailed 3D prints of the class crests from Diablo III

The class crests for the Monk and Witch Doctor classes from Diablo III have been turned into some great 3D prints.

A user on design marketplace Pinshape has uploaded the files to the site. Unlike most of the designs we feature, these are not free to download. The files for each crests will cost you $3.90 (R54.55).

If that doesn’t put you off, the files for the Witch Doctor are over here, and the Monk’s crest can be found here.

What you’re getting for your money is a single piece design that looks easy enough to print. If you want yours to look like the original art work, you’re going to need to spend a hell of a lot of time painting. If you’re not adept at doing so on a small object, you could also scale these up and print something to hang on a wall. They’re definitely good enough to earn a place there.

Unfortunately the uploader only has these two crests available, leaving the other classes out in the cold.

If you need more 3D printed Diablo III in your life, make sure you check out this ornate mask for the Witch Doctor which we featured previously.