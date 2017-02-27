Learn how AI becomes racist at this year’s DevConf

If your job involves converting coffee into code, you should be at DevConf 2017.

This one day event, targeted at local developers, is one of the best ways to meet other people in the field as well as pick up new skills and information from the impressive list of speakers.

Providing the keynote is associate product manager at Twitter, Terri Burns. That’s just scraping the surface of Burn’s impressive CV, and her topic of conversation on the day will be “Bad People, Bad Computers – teaching computers to be as flawed as humans through algorithmic bias”. Like that time Microsoft’s AI chatbot became a racist in less than a day.

If you need more impetus to attend, or ammo to convince your boss to foot the price of the tickets, check out the “why your team should attend” PDF.

Advert

DevConf 2017 details: