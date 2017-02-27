Sony’s Xperia XZ Premium boasts a 4K screen and 960 FPS slowmo

Following new phone reveals from LG and Huawei, it’s time for a look at the new flagship from Sony coming out of Mobile World Congress right now.

The upcoming Xperia XZ Premium’s biggest draw is a frankly ridiculous 5.5″ 4K HDR screen. Sony is claiming this as a world first and, given the company’s reputation with TVs of similar resolutions, we’re not too surprised by its inclusion or the arms race that has manufacturers bumping up those pixel counts.

Another impressive inclusion is the recently-unveiled Snapdragon 835 that, according to The Verge, comes with a big drawback: a later release date. The Xperia XZ Premium will only be out in the United States in “late Spring or just ahead of the Summer”. This should translate to an August-September release in the US with the rest of the world following shortly after.

A press release we received confirms that South African availability and pricing of the XZ has not known yet. While you wait for that news to hit, make sure you read our review of the non-premium version of this phone, the Sony Xperia XZ.

Let’s slow things down

If the screen and processor didn’t impress you, this phone’s final party piece is its ability to produce slow motion videos. Using a camera system Sony calls “Motion Eye”, video can be captured at 960 frames per second at a resolution of 720p.

Unfortunately the phone can only do that for 0.18 seconds, but you can see some examples of it in use in this video.

There’s also Sony’s “Predictive Capture” which will start buffering an image before you even press any buttons. This happens whenever motion is detected and, when you do press the button, four pictures will have already been captured.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Chipset Snapdragon 835 CPU Octa-core (4×2.45 GHz Kryo & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo) RAM 4GB Storage 64GB (expandable) Camera 19MP (rear) and 13MP (front) Display 5.5inch (2160 x 3840) SIM Dual and Single Wifi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Battery 3230mAh Extras Gorilla Glass 5 front and back, IP65 and IP68 water resistance, fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C

With quite a bit going for it, it’ll be interesting to see how the XZ Premium stacks up against phones from other manufacturers as the year wears on.