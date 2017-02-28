Twitch is poised to become a store front

Twitch is a really great service for gamers who are after more than a written review before buying a game. Indeed, seeing a game being played has convinced more than one of us here at htxt.africa to open our wallets.

The online streaming service has now announced that viewers will soon be able to purchase games directly from Twitch partners.

“Soon, when you watch a stream, you’ll see an option to purchase below the video on the channel page if the game or in-game content is available on Twitch,” said Twitch in a statement.

Twitch has always been the best place to watch, share, and play games. Soon, it will be the best place to buy games! https://t.co/UOfAqGnz1d pic.twitter.com/8JWzVGxHP2 — Twitch (@Twitch) February 27, 2017

In the coming months viewers will be able to purchase a game using a “Buy Now” button below the stream. These games can be played through DRM services such as uPlay according to Twitch.

Partners who facilitate these purchases will get 5% of the revenue which isn’t all that much if we’re honest. Considering most new AAA titles cost $60 that means streamers will get $3. It’s better than nothing we suppose.

If viewers spend more than $4.99 they’ll receive a Twitch Crate which can contain emotes, chat badges and Bits which can be used to make donation to streamers.

When the service launches in the north’s Spring (that’s our Autumn) the games from the following creators will be available for purchase through Twitch.

Ubisoft

Telltale Games

Digital Extremes

Hi Rez Studios

Double Fine Games

Fred Wood

11Bit

Jackbox Games

tinyBuild

Raw Fury

Devolver Digital

Gambitious

Trion Worlds

Blue Mammoth Games

iNK Stories

Versus Evil

Proletariat

Paradox Interactive

Vlambeer

Campo Santo

We want to know whether you would buy games through Twitch. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or over on Facebook and Twitter.