Gautrain’s new links and routes unveiled

Six years after the Gautrain’s launch, the public transport will for the first time extend beyond its current locations and stations to reach more commuters across various areas in the province.

MEC of Roads and Transport, Ismail Vadi, delivered his Post State of the Province Address Statement outlining plans for the department, which include extension of the Gautrain rail network.

The Gauteng Management Agency (GMA) has completed the feasibility study on the extension of the Gautrain rail network and has submitted it to Provincial and National Treasuries and to major stakeholders that were consulted during the feasibility process.

The feasibility study concludes that the extension of the Gautrain rail network will provide significant economic and transport related benefits to the province and the country at large, that it offers value for money and appropriate risk transfer if procured as a public-private partnership.

Advert

The feasibility study identified the following main links and stations of the Gautrain rail network extensions:

On the link between Jabulani via Cosmo City and Samrand to Mamelodi, stations include Roodepoort, Little Falls, Fourways, Sunninghill, Olievenhoutsbosch, Irene, Tshwane East and Hazeldean.

The link between Sandton and Cosmo City has a station at Randburg.

On the link between Rhodesfield and Boksburg there will be a station at East Rand Mall and possible link-up with the OR Tambo International Airport Midfield terminal development.

A future link from Cosmo City to Lanseria Airport.

Due to the magnitude and complexity of the project, it will be split into five phases.

In total, nineteen new Gautrain stations are being planned.

The expansion will also have significant socio-economic development benefits, including an estimated 211 000 jobs created in construction; R19 billion procurement spend on black owned entities; increased black ownership of companies in the rail sector; a strong focus on local content in the supply chain, and increased capacity in the rail sector through skills development.