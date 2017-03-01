Open AIR, Wits and TUT are hosting a maker workshop this Friday

This Friday an important event is happening in the maker calendar.

The Open African Innovation Research (Open AIR) project, the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), and the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) will be hosting the South African Maker Movement Workshop.

Being held at the Institute for Economic Research on Innovation (IERI) at TUT, it aims to discuss everything maker with speakers we’ve featured on this site before.

Tiyani Nghonyama, Rick Treweek, Robyn Farah and more will be presenting on the day. Click their names to go to stories we’ve written about them, or guest posts they’v penned themselves.

The invite for the event goes into some detail about the speaker’s topics:

This workshop will provide an opportunity for South African Makers and supporting stakeholders to share ideas on current and future elements of the movement, including sustainability, innovation-scaling, outreach, skills development, and national networking. It will also be a chance for inputs on the preliminary findings of Open AIR research – conducted in 2016 by researchers from IERI, the LINK Centre and the University of Ottawa – into the dynamics of the country’s existing Maker collectives.

Unfortunately the workshop is invite only, but makers.htxt will be attending to supply you with all the good bits.

You can also be part of the Thursday leg of the event which includes a tour of some the Pretoria and Joburg maker spaces. If you’re at one of these spaces on the 2nd of March you could catch the visiting delegation while you wait for your 3D print or laser cut to finish.