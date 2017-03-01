Residents in Crawford, Manenberg and Landsowne named Cape’s top water wasters

The City of Cape Town has made good on its promise to name and shame (well, sort of) the top 100 water wasters in the city who have basically ignored calls to save water.

The city opted to publish the street names and suburbs where these water wasters live or have businesses as one of its extreme measures to get them to cut down on their usage.

According to the city, these residents are using as much as 50 000 litres of water a month, which is twice the 20 000-litre average.

The top 20 water waster’s addresses are:

1. Haywood Road, Crawford – 702 000 litres

2. Manenberg Avenue, Manenberg – 655 000 litres

3. Boundary Road, Lansdowne – 557 000 litres

4. Upper Hillwood Road, Bishop’s Court – 554 000 litres

5. Norwich Drive, Bishop’s Court – 500 000 litres

6. Pear Lane, Constantia – 461 000 litres

7. Barchan Circle, Big Bay – 457 000 litres

8. Hoeveld Road, La Concorde – 443 000 litres

9. Montana Road, Colorado Park – 441 000 litres

10. Charnwood Avenue, Tokai – 431 000 litres

11. Pallotti Road, Durheim – 424 000 litres

12. Heron Street, Danarand – 417 000 litres

13. Vesperdene Road, Green Point – 409 000 litres

14. Main Road, Green Point – 398 000 litres

15. De Wet Road, Fresnaye – 386 000 litres

16. Ridge Walk, Constantia – 378 000 litres

17. Monterey Drive, Constantia – 370 000 litres

18. Beta Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven – 342 000 litres

19. Camps Bay Drive, Camps Bay/Bakoven – 337 000 litres

20. Klipper Road, Rondebosch – 337 000 litres

Advert

The city said it will continue monitoring the usage of these residents and that regular enforcement operations remain in place.

“The city will only publish the identities of residents or commercial properties once they have paid a fine or once they have appeared in court in connection with their transgression of Level 3B restrictions,” the city said.

On 27th February, dam levels had dropped to 33%, which is 1.5% down from a week ago.