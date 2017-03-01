Soapie actor, boxing commentator and journalist among list of SABC board nominees
An actor on a popular local soapie, a top boxing commentator and a journalist are among a list of 17 nominees put forward by political parties to be part of the interim SABC board.
The ad hoc committee tabled its final report on the SABC inquiry yesterday, leaving it to members of parliament to nominate a list of people who will be part of the five-member interim board.
The names put forward by the ANC are:
- Journalist, Mathata Tsedu,
- Former SABC board members Rachel Kalidass, Krish Naidoo (who quit during the inquiry) and David Niddrie
- Former ambassador Febe Potgieter-Nqubule
- Actress and businesswoman, Sulungeka Dazana
- Businesswoman, Khanyisile Kweyama
- The Citizen editor, Steve Motale
Names put forward by the DA include:
- Journalist, John Mattison,
- Academic, Tanja Bosch,
- Journalist Mpumelelo Mkhabela,
- Isidingo actor, Jack Devnarain
- Media consultant, Michael Markovitz
Cope, UDM, IFP and a number of smaller parties suggested the following:
Advert
- Former SABC exec, Pearl Luthuli
- Boxing SA commentator Dumile Mateza
The interim board will serve for a maximum period of six months before a permanent board is appointed.
MPs are mooted to decide on the five interim members in the next week or so.[Source – eNCA]