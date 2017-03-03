Facebook wants to be your go-to guide for tourist attractions

Facebook is reportedly taking on the likes of Foursquare with a new feature that shows you the best tourist attractions in cities around the world.

According to The Next Web, Facebook recently launched “City Guides”, which will suggest top attractions and events for you to check out as well as similar spots and events your friends who are in or have visited the same place have gone to.

City Guides was piloted last year and has officially launched to some users in the US.

Below are some photos of what the feature looks like on the Facebook mobile app.

It’s not clear yet whether or not South African cities will be featured, but knowing Cape Town’s popularity as one of the top tourist attractions in Africa, it’s very likely that the Mother City will feature soon.