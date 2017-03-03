Get your 3D printed Nintendo Switch accessories right here

Like the PlayStation VR before it, makers on the internet have already created 3D printable accessories for the newest piece of must-have hardware – the Nintendo Switch.

MyMiniFactory and Thingiverse already have a few additions you can make for your Switch right now, if you’re an early adopter bereft of other options or a tinkerer looking to mess around with things already.

A word of warning before we get into this list: many of the creations are prototypes which are still being worked on and may or may not be altered when the Switch launches today.

To spoil the last item on this list, we have to give special mention to the “Dog Swoof Pin”. Apparently, the Joy-Con controllers looks a bit like the face of a dog when connected to the charging grip. An enterprising individual has decided to run with that idea and create a tongue to stick out from the bottom of the controller.

Advert

Finally, if you’re looking to 3D print an entire (non-functional) Nintendo Switch, we still have you covered. We featured the files to make a dummy Switch back in November when YouTuber Etika tricked a lot of people into thinking he had acquired one early.

Click the name of the accessory or the image to go to the files.

Regular version also available.