Hearthstone’s high-stakes Heroic Tavern Brawl returns next week

Blizzard has announce that the Heroic Tavern Brawl is coming back next week.

In case you missed the last Heroic Tavern Brawl here’s how it works. Unlike the weekly Tavern Brawl, players will need to pay a fee to enter the brawl. You can either pay $9.99 (~R131) or 1 000 gold to enter.

Players will then need to craft a deck that adheres to the Standard format (cards from Black Rock Mountain, League of Explorers, Whispers of the Old Gods, One Night in Karazhan and Mean Streets of Gadgetzan) and attempt to win 12 matches.

Losing three matches will end your run.

Players who manage to win 12 matches will earn themselves 50 Mean Streets of Gadgetzan packs, three golden Legendary cards as well as dust and gold aplenty.

We do suggest you spend some time crafting a deck before you enter the brawl as once you start a run you cannot change your deck.

This is the first Heroic Tavern Brawl since the release of the Mean Streets of Gadgetzan and since Small-time Buccaneer was nerfed this week it will be interesting to see how the brawl plays out this time around.

The Standard Heroic Tavern Brawl will kick off next week Wednesday and run until Sunday. May the RNG be ever in your favour.