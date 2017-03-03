If you own a Mitsubishi Pajero that was built between 2007 and 2016, we have some bad news for you.

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has issued a nationwide recall of Pajero vehicles after discovering that there is a potential problem with airbag inflators.

The airbags used in these vehicles are manufactured by Takata and are used in various other vehicle brands according to a statement on the manufacturers website.

“Mitsubishi Motors SA is making sure the replacement of defective parts is done as quickly and efficiently as possible to ensure your safety. If your vehicle is affected, the inspection and replacement procedure will take approximately an hour,” said the firm.

Owners of Pajero vehicles can and should check whether their vehicle is affected by using Mitsubishi’s VIN checker on its website.

According to a report by Wheels24, as many as 7 449 vehicles are affected by the recall.

This is the second recall to be issued by a vehicle manufacturer this year. In January Ford Motor Company issued a recall of its 1.6l Ecoboost Kuga and just this week it issued yet another recall of its 2l diesel Kuga.