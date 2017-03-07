This vintage TV is actually a scratch-built Raspberry Pi project

When maker Wellington Duraes wanted a vintage black and white TV, he did the obvious thing and built one from scratch using a Raspberry Pi.

It’s not as silly as it sounds. Duraes cites the lack of old TVs in good condition at a reasonable price as the impetus for his project. We’re not talking about early 90’s TVs here either – he’s looking for the true vintage machines with the 50’s / 60’s patina.

To that end he created a wooden shell with help from a local makerspace and filled it with a Raspberry Pi 2 Model B, a 15.6-inch LCD and a speaker.

The front of the TV was treated to a grille complete with a cloth finish, and some rotary 3D-printed knobs were added for a tactile touch.

As you saw in the video some suitably old programming was needed too. Duraes used files from the Internet Archive for that, which were loaded onto a USB drive and looped.

If you’d like to make your own vintage television, a full guide is available on hackster.io.

Finally, if this project reminded you of Fallout and its old-timey aesthetic, we recommend you check out this video by Lazy Game Reviews on using HDMI on monochrome displays. One of the test games is Fallout 4, and it looks right at home when devoid of colour.