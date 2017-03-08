Game Of Thrones’s Jason Momoa to star in Just Cause movie

Another day, another videogame movie adaptation goes into production.

This time it’s Square Enix’s open-world bonkers knockaround series in which players are tasked with bringing down some tin-pot dictatorship one explosion at a time – Just Cause.

According to deadline, it seems that the producers of this flick have at least played the source material – or at least, seen it played. The reason we say this is because Jason Momoa has been cast as the film’s lead and directing duties have been handed to Brad Peyton.

Peyton, if you didn’t know, helmed the disaster flick San Andreas, in which San Francisco was largely reduced to a pile of rubble surrounding an island, and he’s also scheduled to direct its as-yet-untitled sequel, because, you know, there’s still some part of the bay area left and this will not stand.

In short, the man can direct a movie in which sh*t blows up real good.

Advert

Jason Momoa, on the other hand, should need no introduction to our readers. While he’s starred in movies like Bullet To The Head (in which he fought Sly Stallone with a fire axe) and the Conan: The Barbarian reboot (in which he fought nearly all of his co-stars with sword), he’s probably best known for playing Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones. You know, the tattooed muscle-bound leader of the Dothraki who once killed someone by pouring molten gold on his head*?

If none of that means anything to you, watch the Justice League trailer. This is the man capable of making Aquaman cool! In short, the man can convincingly play a character who blows sh*t up real good.

Peyton and Momoa have worked together before on the Netflix TV show Frontier, which, if you haven’t seen it, you really should check out – especially if you’re into historical period pieces peppered with blood-stained savagery.

(*Deliberately vague on the details because spoilers.)